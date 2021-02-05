Amoveo (VEO) Price Tops $55.91

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Amoveo coin can now be bought for $55.91 or 0.00143798 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Amoveo has traded 152.3% higher against the dollar. Amoveo has a market cap of $3.80 million and $2,318.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Amoveo Profile

Amoveo (CRYPTO:VEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io . The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Amoveo (VEO) is a highly scalable proof-of-work blockchain driven by its community and aimed for prediction markets, investment and insurance contracts, and various derivatives, such as stable coins. It uses a modified SHA256 algorithm for mining. The coin can be mined using GPUs, not Bitcoin ASICs. There is no maximum limit amount for VEO coins. “

Buying and Selling Amoveo

Amoveo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

