Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) CEO Sells $483,017.30 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 25,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total transaction of $483,017.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,246,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,445,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of AMPH traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.07. 137,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.90 million, a PE ratio of 136.21 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.53. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $22.69.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $83.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.81 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 5.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on AMPH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.
About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.
