Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) CEO Sells $483,017.30 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 25,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total transaction of $483,017.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,246,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,445,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of AMPH traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.07. 137,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.90 million, a PE ratio of 136.21 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.53. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $22.69.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $83.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.81 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 5.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,903,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,439,000 after acquiring an additional 291,461 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,740,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,381,000 after buying an additional 140,251 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 290.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 116,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 86,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,572,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMPH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.