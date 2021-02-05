Ampleforth (AMPL) Achieves Market Cap of $385.23 Million

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Ampleforth coin can now be bought for approximately $1.54 or 0.00003949 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ampleforth has traded 54.8% higher against the US dollar. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $385.23 million and approximately $60.99 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00063880 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.40 or 0.01198158 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00052961 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,386.57 or 0.06104819 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005738 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00035948 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00015427 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00020092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 413,890,083 coins and its circulating supply is 249,528,095 coins. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

Ampleforth can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

