Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,427 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.20% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWAN. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,208,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,632,000 after purchasing an additional 206,230 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 985,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,220,000 after acquiring an additional 114,063 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 88.1% in the third quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 578,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,313,000 after acquiring an additional 270,752 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 322.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 386,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,230,000 after acquiring an additional 294,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 329,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,824,000 after acquiring an additional 135,625 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SWAN opened at $32.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.21. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $33.24.

