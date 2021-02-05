Analysts Anticipate American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) to announce $84.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Public Education’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $84.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $83.30 million. American Public Education posted sales of $74.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full year sales of $319.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $319.18 million to $320.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $417.15 million, with estimates ranging from $355.00 million to $479.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $79.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.00 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APEI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Public Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of American Public Education from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Sidoti raised shares of American Public Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on American Public Education in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

In other news, Director Jean C. Halle sold 1,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $54,441.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,959 shares of company stock worth $92,064 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APEI. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 52.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 30,013 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 1,045.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 71,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $29.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.65. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.09. The company has a market cap of $438.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

