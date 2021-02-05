Analysts Anticipate Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.54 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) will announce sales of $72.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.80 million to $74.27 million. Brookline Bancorp posted sales of $71.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $287.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $284.50 million to $289.95 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $296.83 million, with estimates ranging from $294.16 million to $299.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.92%.

BRKL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

In other news, insider James M. Cosman sold 2,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $34,088.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Hackett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $29,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 31.8% in the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 14,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 207.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BRKL opened at $12.98 on Friday. Brookline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.82%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

