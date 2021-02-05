Analysts Anticipate Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $621.83 Million

Equities analysts expect that Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) will announce sales of $621.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Griffon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $604.90 million and the highest is $643.00 million. Griffon posted sales of $566.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Griffon will report full year sales of $2.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Griffon.

Get Griffon alerts:

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $609.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.10 million. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

GFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Griffon in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Griffon from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Griffon from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Shares of GFF opened at $24.09 on Friday. Griffon has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $27.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average is $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 2.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Griffon’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

In related news, Director Henry A. Alpert bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,829.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Griffon by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Griffon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, China, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Griffon (GFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.