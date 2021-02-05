Analysts Anticipate Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. Luna Innovations reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $21.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.15 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Luna Innovations from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Luna Innovations by 553.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LUNA opened at $11.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.72. Luna Innovations has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The firm has a market cap of $347.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solutions for distributed strain and temperature measurements; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

