Analysts Anticipate QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for QEP Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.10. QEP Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 160%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QEP Resources will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for QEP Resources.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.68.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 55I LLC bought a new position in QEP Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in QEP Resources in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in QEP Resources by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of QEP Resources by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 70,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 11,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QEP Resources stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.18. 3,196,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,830,919. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $770.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 5.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1.66. QEP Resources has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $3.33.

QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

