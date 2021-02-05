Analysts Anticipate Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $558.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) to report $558.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $538.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $573.90 million. Sleep Number reported sales of $441.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sleep Number.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $110.61 on Friday. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $116.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.53.

In related news, SVP Melissa Barra sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $316,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samuel R. Hellfeld sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total transaction of $148,603.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,685 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,783 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 28.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 45.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 6.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

