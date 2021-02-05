Analysts’ Downgrades for February, 5th (BRKR, CGC, NEWR, PTON, SCL, SGRY, SIC, SITM, SMLP, SOHO)

Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, February 5th:

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $55.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00.

Get Bruker Co alerts:

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $27.00 price target on the stock.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)

was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Stepan Company is a major manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals used in a broad range of industries. Stepan is a leading producer of surfactants, which are the key ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning compounds. The Company is also a leading supplier of polyurethane polyols used in the expanding thermal insulation market and C.A.S.E. (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers) industries. “

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Surgery Partners, Inc. is a healthcare services company. The Company’s outpatient delivery model focused on providing solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. Its operating segment consists of Surgical Facility Services segment, Ancillary Services segment and Optical Services segment. Surgery Partners, Inc. is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Select Interior Concepts, Inc. provides interior surface products for residential and commercial builders. The Company offers natural and engineered stone slabs, cabinetry, bathroom countertops, wall tiles, shower enclosures, towel bars and rings, paper holders, medicine cabinets and mirrors. Its primary operating subsidiaries and segments consists of Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “SoTHERLY Hotels Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on the acquisition, renovation and upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper upscale full-service hotels primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern United States. The Company’s properties operate under the Hilton Worldwide, InterContinental Hotels Group and Starwood Hotels and Resorts brands. SoTHERLY Hotels Inc., formerly known as MHI Hospitality Corporation, is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia. “

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Soliton Inc. is a medical device company. Its commercial product uses rapid pulses of designed acoustic shockwaves to dramatically accelerate the removal of unwanted tattoos. Soliton Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $100.00 target price on the stock.

