Analysts Expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.95 Million

Analysts expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to post $68.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.96 million. Agree Realty reported sales of $52.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year sales of $246.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $241.12 million to $248.88 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $312.34 million, with estimates ranging from $256.39 million to $339.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Agree Realty.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

ADC opened at $65.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.59 and a 200-day moving average of $65.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 0.25. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $45.23 and a 12-month high of $80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the third quarter worth $119,000.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

