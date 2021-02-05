Analysts Expect Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) will announce sales of $2.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.56 million and the lowest is $2.00 million. Albireo Pharma reported sales of $6.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year sales of $7.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.59 million to $8.15 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.33 million, with estimates ranging from $2.28 million to $19.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 751.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALBO shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.25.

NASDAQ ALBO opened at $42.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $810.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.14. Albireo Pharma has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.52 and a quick ratio of 13.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALBO. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 1,786.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Albireo Pharma by 10.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the third quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

