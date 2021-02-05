Analysts Expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $431.97 Million

Brokerages expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to report $431.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $429.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $434.31 million. Altra Industrial Motion reported sales of $441.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Altra Industrial Motion.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on AIMC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Altra Industrial Motion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $55.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $66.38.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, VP Craig Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,245. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd Patriacca sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $147,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $686,174.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,233 shares of company stock worth $3,550,280. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $1,231,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,381,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,024,000 after acquiring an additional 458,889 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 604.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 66,374 shares during the last quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.