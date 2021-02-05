Analysts Expect Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Atlassian reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Atlassian from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.76.

TEAM stock opened at $241.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.36. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $110.01 and a 12 month high of $250.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 90.9% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in Atlassian by 330.0% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

