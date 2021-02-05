Analysts Expect aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $130,000.00

Analysts expect aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) to post sales of $130,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $150,000.00. aTyr Pharma posted sales of $140,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full year sales of $8.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.50 million to $8.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.57 million, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $28.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow aTyr Pharma.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 202.02% and a negative return on equity of 52.75%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of LIFE stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. aTyr Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The stock has a market cap of $46.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the third quarter worth $65,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 23.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 22.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 15,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 122.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. 55.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial.

