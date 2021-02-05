Analysts Expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) will post ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the highest is ($0.11). Avadel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($0.99). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 38.70%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVDL. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.58.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.78. 10,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 12.24, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.68. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $13.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

