Analysts Expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.03 Million

Equities analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will report $3.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $730,000.00 to $7.47 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $760,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 298.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $8.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.87 million to $12.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $27.71 million, with estimates ranging from $7.20 million to $49.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 483.99% and a negative return on equity of 103.66%.

Several analysts have commented on AVEO shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVEO. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVEO opened at $8.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.81. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $257.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

