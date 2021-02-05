Analysts Expect Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) to Announce $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) will report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s earnings. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 173.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.71 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A..

BVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of BVN stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $10.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,986. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.15. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BVN. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,223 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 4,864,352 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $59,296,000 after acquiring an additional 212,200 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,090,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after acquiring an additional 20,746 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the third quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 168.7% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 440,322 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 276,475 shares during the last quarter.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

