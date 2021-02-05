Analysts Expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) will report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

Get First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC alerts:

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 161.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCRD. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

FCRD stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.80. 83,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,488. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $6.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooperman Leon G purchased a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,091,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,256,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,571,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the third quarter worth $762,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the third quarter worth $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (FCRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.