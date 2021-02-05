Analysts Expect GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $61.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) will announce sales of $61.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.00 million and the highest is $61.50 million. GrowGeneration reported sales of $25.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 141.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $55.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.26 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRWG. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

In other GrowGeneration news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $15,590,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $1,284,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 748,487 shares of company stock valued at $23,075,797. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in GrowGeneration by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in GrowGeneration by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

GRWG opened at $57.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,148.43 and a beta of 3.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.29. GrowGeneration has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $58.87.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

