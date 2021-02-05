Analysts Expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.64 Million

Analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will announce sales of $43.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $196.00 million and the lowest is $15.00 million. Nektar Therapeutics posted sales of $33.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year sales of $171.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $144.45 million to $326.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $131.60 million, with estimates ranging from $86.25 million to $198.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nektar Therapeutics.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKTR shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.92.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average is $18.47. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $25.06.

In other news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 16,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $268,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,198.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 150,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $2,958,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,003,425.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 348,284 shares of company stock worth $6,753,872 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $168,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.