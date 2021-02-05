Analysts Expect Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.19) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Soleno Therapeutics.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Soleno Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLNO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 74.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after buying an additional 1,150,141 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $337,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 86,471 shares during the period. 55.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLNO stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.71. 743,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,207. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96. Soleno Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $4.39. The company has a market cap of $215.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.71.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

