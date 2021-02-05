Analysts Expect Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) to Post $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) will post $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.36. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.20. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 43.84% and a negative return on equity of 64.93%. The company had revenue of $95.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.12 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSQ shares. Barrington Research raised Townsquare Media from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Noble Financial upped their price objective on Townsquare Media from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSQ. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 219,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,169 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. 44.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Townsquare Media stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.50. 70,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,948. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.76. Townsquare Media has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

