Analysts Issue Forecasts for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research report issued on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Santander Consumer USA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

Shares of NYSE SC opened at $25.99 on Friday. Santander Consumer USA has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $27.20. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 59.10, a current ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.36.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SC. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 356.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

