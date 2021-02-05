Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.77.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ST. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

NYSE:ST opened at $53.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $61.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.14 and its 200 day moving average is $46.88.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.96 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Charles Peffer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $352,800.00. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 18,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $942,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,343 shares of company stock worth $3,724,950 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 12.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after acquiring an additional 23,133 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 21.9% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. It operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.