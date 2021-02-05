Analysts Issue Forecasts for TowneBank’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TOWN)

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for TowneBank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TowneBank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of TowneBank stock opened at $25.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.32 and a 200 day moving average of $20.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $28.20.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. TowneBank had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 7.74%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOWN. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 4th quarter worth about $3,804,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,594,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TowneBank during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,365,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in TowneBank by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 110,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 70,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in TowneBank by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 60,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

