Analysts Offer Predictions for Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO)’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.23. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

Get Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) alerts:

Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.28 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$15.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.62 billion.

Several other research analysts have also commented on L. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) from C$78.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) from C$106.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) from C$85.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$83.00 target price on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$81.20.

Shares of TSE L opened at C$62.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.92. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 12 month low of C$59.01 and a 12 month high of C$77.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.96 billion and a PE ratio of 22.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$63.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$66.77.

Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.