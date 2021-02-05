Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 5th (AO, AOT, AP.UN, BCE, BIP, CF, CWX, DCBO, ECN, EDR)

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, February 5th:

AO World plc (AO.L) (LON:AO) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 265 ($3.46). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ascot Resources Ltd. (AOT.TO) (TSE:AOT) was given a C$2.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN)

had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$47.50.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$44.00.

BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$61.50 to C$59.50.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from $55.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$13.50 to C$14.50.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (TSE:CWX) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.00 to C$7.50.

Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) (TSE:DCBO) was given a C$85.00 target price by analysts at ATB Capital. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$8.25 to C$9.00.

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$8.25 to C$9.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$9.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$10.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$8.00 to C$9.50.

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$8.50.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.75 to C$6.00.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (FLT.V) (CVE:FLT) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.30 to C$2.00.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) (TSE:GOOS) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$68.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) (TSE:GOOS) had its target price raised by CSFB from C$52.00 to C$64.00.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) (TSE:GOOS) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from C$49.00 to C$63.00.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $220.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$36.00.

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$37.50 to C$40.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$105.00 to C$110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$80.00 to C$93.00.

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$120.00 to C$130.00.

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its target price increased by Eight Capital from C$84.00 to C$120.00.

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$100.00 to C$130.00.

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$80.00 to C$114.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from $80.00 to $90.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$80.00 to C$90.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $150.00 to $165.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) was given a C$8.00 price target by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $430.00 to $460.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) was given a C$16.50 price target by analysts at ATB Capital. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$47.00 to C$49.00.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) was given a C$56.00 target price by analysts at CSFB. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $52.00 to $55.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from $55.00 to $60.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $49.00 to $55.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $115.00 to $140.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $186.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$7.50 to C$8.00.

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$10.00.

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$8.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.50 to $11.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $155.00 to $150.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$41.00.

Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $50.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) was given a C$28.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $110.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$26.00 to C$28.00.

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$5.50. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$12.00 to C$14.75.

Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its target price cut by Peel Hunt from C$11.50 to C$11.00.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $185.00 to $192.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

