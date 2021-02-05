Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 5th (ABB, AVVIY, CCORF, CI, DASTY, DDAIF, NPIFF, PTON, SAPIF, WYNMF)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, February 5th:

ABB (NYSE:ABB) was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a $273.00 target price on the stock.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) was upgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a sell rating to a buy rating.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Gordon Haskett. They currently have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $114.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Although shares of Wynn Resorts have outperformed the industry in the past three months, the company recently reported dismal fourth-quarter 2020 results. Quarterly earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the sixth straight quarter. Moreover, the top and the bottom line declined on a year-over-year basis. The downside was primarily caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Although most of the casinos in Macau have resumed operations after the coronavirus-induced shutdown, the company is still witnessing low visitation. However, increased focus on non-gaming revenues and expansion in domestic markets are likely to help the company going forward. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the company is confident about prospects in Macau. It also has enough liquidity to tide over the current scenario.”

