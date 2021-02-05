Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 5th (BAH, CACI, CRS, DPW, EFC, INTC, KLAC, LHX, NSRGY, NTRB)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, February 5th:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Cowen Inc.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Cowen Inc. They currently have a $283.00 target price on the stock.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS)

had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Cowen Inc. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €58.00 ($68.24) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Maxim Group. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They currently have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $127.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nestle is the world’s #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer’s frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. “

Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nutriband Inc. is primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company is engaged in developing to provide clinicians and patients with an abuse deterrent transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring opioid therapy. Nutriband Inc. is based in Orlando, United States. “

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “OP Bancorp provides commercial banking services to retail and institutional customers. It offer commercial lending, home loans, online banking, cash management, certificate of deposits, wire transfers and debit and credit cards services. The company operates primarily in Seattle, Washington, Dallas, Texas and Atlanta, Georgia. OP Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “PCB Bancorp is a bank holding company which, through its subsidiaries, offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, cash management, certificate of deposits, online banking, mortgages, wealth management and e-statements. PCB Bancorp, formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corp, is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $28.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $3.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “PHX Minerals Inc. is an oil and natural gas mineral company. Its property principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico and Arkansas. PHX Minerals Inc., formerly known as PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC., is based in OKLAHOMA CITY. “

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

