Analysts’ Upgrades for February, 5th (ADTN, BPRN, CCS, COO, CPRT, DASTY, DXC, FL, HLUYY, IAA)

Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, February 5th:

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $32.00 target price on the stock.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)

was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $64.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $48.00.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $403.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Management at Cooper Companies remains optimistic about the Clarity, MyDay and Biofinity suite of products and the portfolio of daily silicone hydrogel lenses, which makes it one of the leaders in the soft contact lens market. Management remains optimistic regarding its myopia management program, which comprises MiSight and Ortho K lenses. Shares of the company outperformed the industry in the past six months. Also, expansion in gross margin is a positive. Cooper Companies exited the fiscal fourth quarter on a strong note, wherein both earnings and revenues beat their respective consensus mark. However, the company witnessed weak performance across its core CVI and CSI units due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Non-single-use sphere sales were soft, and CVI revenues declined in EMEA and APAC.”

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $28.00 target price on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $60.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $47.00.

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $199.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “IDEX is poised to gain from a diversified business structure, solid product portfolio and execution abilities in the quarters ahead. Further, synergistic gains from buyouts might benefit. In fourth-quarter 2020, IDEX’s earnings and sales surpassed estimates by 3.8% and 2.1%, respectively. For 2021, end-market conditions are expected to improve. Organic sales are predicted to increase 6-8%, with revenues rising 8-10%. Earnings are expected to be $5.65-$5.95, up from $5.19 in 2019. However, the company’s earnings face headwinds from growth investments, variable compensation and higher taxes in 2021. Also, weakness in energy market will likely hurt Fluid & Metering Technologies’ performance in the year. In the past three months, IDEX's shares have underperformed the industry and are also comparatively overvalued.”

International Paper (NYSE:IP) was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $57.00 price target on the stock.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) was upgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock.

PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $42.00 target price on the stock.

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $100.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $31.00.

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $140.00 price target on the stock.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Corp. operates as the manufacturer and retailer of instant noodles, beverages and baked goods in the Peoples’ Republic of China. The Company markets its products majorly under the brand name Master Kong. Its instant noodle products include Noodles with Braised Beef, Noodles with Spicy Beef, Noodles with Stewed Mushroom and Chicken and Noodles with Fresh Shrimp and Fish. Tingyi offers RTD tea, bottled water and fruit juice as its major products under its beverage business. Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Tianjin, Peoples’ Republic of China. “

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $5.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Transphorm Inc. designs and manufactures GaN semiconductors for high voltage power conversion applications. It produces JEDEC and AEC-Q101 GaN semiconductor devices. The company operates principally in Goleta and Aizu, Japan. Transphorm Inc. is headquartered in Goleta, California. “

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. “

Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tokuyama Corporation manufactures and sells chemicals, specialty products, cement and functional materials. Chemicals segment offers soda ash, caustic soda, calcium chloride, silicate soda, vinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol and methylene chloride. Specialty Products segment offers multicrystalline silicon, wet silica, metal cleaning chemicals, high-purity chemicals for electronic industry, environmental-related equipment and others. Cement segment offers portland cement, ready-mixed concrete and cementitious solidified materials. Life Amenity segment offers polypropylene film, resin sashes and others. Tokuyama Corporation is based in Chiyoda-Ku, Japan. “

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Toray Industries, Inc. specializes in manufacturing, processing and sales of the following products: The Fibers and Textiles segment manufactures, processes and sells textile; staple fibers, spun yarns, woven and knitted fabrics of nylon and apparel products. The Plastics and Chemical segment offers plastic, nylon, polyester, polypropylene and chemical products. IT-related products segment offers films; electronic circuit- and semiconductor-related materials; color filters for LCDs; and graphic materials. The Carbon Fiber Composite Material segment manufactures and sells carbon fibers and carbon fiber composite materials. The Environment and Engineering segment offers Comprehensive engineering; condominiums; industrial equipment and machinery; environment-related equipment; water treatment membranes and related equipment; materials for housing, building and civil engineering applications. The Life Science segment manufactures and sells medical, pharmaceutical and optical products. “

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tata Motors is India’s leading automotive manufacturer. “

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. “

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Utz Brands Inc. manufactures a diverse portfolio of salty snacks under popular brands including Utz(R), Zapp’s(R), Golden Flake(R), Good Health(R), Boulder Canyon(R), Hawaiian Brand(R) and TORTIYAHS!(R). Utz Brands Inc., formerly known as Collier Creek, is based in New York, United States. “

Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $1.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vectura Group PLC engaged in pharmaceuticals business. The company develops inhaled therapies for the treatment of airways-related diseases. Vectura Group PLC is headquartered in Chippenham, the United Kingdom. “

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $41.00 price target on the stock.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. William Blair currently has $90.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $110.00.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

