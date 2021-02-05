Analysts’ Upgrades for February, 5th (CMS, CTVA, GHL, GOOS, INFI, PLT, RDFN, SBUX, SFSHF, SIEGY)

Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, February 5th:

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has $64.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $63.00.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $51.00 target price on the stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

was upgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $39.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $26.00.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $31.00 target price on the stock.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $78.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $41.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $120.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $100.00.

Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Safestore Holdings plc is a real estate investment trust. The company provides self-storage facilities for personal and business customers primarily in the United Kingdom and France. Safestore Holdings plc is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom. “

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SIEMENS AG-ADR is the world’s largest supplier of products, systems, solutions and services for industrial automation and building technology. This business area includes Automation and Drives Industrial Solutions and Services Siemens Dematic Siemens Building Technologies AG. “

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $341.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Snowflake Inc. provides software solutions. The Company develops database architecture, data warehouses, query optimization and parallelization solutions. Snowflake Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $130.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $78.00.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $55.00 price target on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $200.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $119.00.

