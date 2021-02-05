Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for MGM Growth Properties (MGP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE: MGP) in the last few weeks:

2/4/2021 – MGM Growth Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MGM Growth Properties LLC is a real estate investment trust. The company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts which include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGM Growth Properties LLC is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

1/26/2021 – MGM Growth Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MGM Growth Properties LLC is a real estate investment trust. The company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts which include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGM Growth Properties LLC is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

1/20/2021 – MGM Growth Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MGM Growth Properties LLC is a real estate investment trust. The company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts which include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGM Growth Properties LLC is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

1/20/2021 – MGM Growth Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $31.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – MGM Growth Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MGM Growth Properties LLC is a real estate investment trust. The company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts which include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGM Growth Properties LLC is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

1/13/2021 – MGM Growth Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MGM Growth Properties LLC is a real estate investment trust. The company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts which include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGM Growth Properties LLC is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

1/12/2021 – MGM Growth Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – MGM Growth Properties is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – MGM Growth Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $32.00 to $36.50.

12/15/2020 – MGM Growth Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $32.00 to $36.50.

12/9/2020 – MGM Growth Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/9/2020 – MGM Growth Properties had its price target raised by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $29.50 to $36.00.

12/8/2020 – MGM Growth Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MGM Growth Properties LLC is a real estate investment trust. The company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts which include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGM Growth Properties LLC is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Shares of NYSE:MGP traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 67.29 and a beta of 0.76. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average of $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.64 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.69%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 17.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 16,076 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 13.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 20,975 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 7.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 315,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after buying an additional 21,233 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

