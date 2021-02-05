Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (WCH)

Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR: WCH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/3/2021 – Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) was given a new €137.00 ($161.18) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) was given a new €153.00 ($180.00) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) was given a new €129.00 ($151.76) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) was given a new €142.50 ($167.65) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) was given a new €123.00 ($144.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) was given a new €135.00 ($158.82) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) was given a new €135.00 ($158.82) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) was given a new €135.00 ($158.82) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) was given a new €77.00 ($90.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) was given a new €104.00 ($122.35) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) was given a new €129.00 ($151.76) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

WCH stock opened at €128.95 ($151.71) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €118.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is €95.40. Wacker Chemie AG has a fifty-two week low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a fifty-two week high of €125.20 ($147.29). The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion and a PE ratio of -10.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie AG (WCHF) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie AG (WCHF) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.