Analyzing HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) and GAN (NASDAQ:GAN)

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) and GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.1% of HealthStream shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of GAN shares are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of HealthStream shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for HealthStream and GAN, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthStream 0 2 0 0 2.00 GAN 0 0 4 0 3.00

HealthStream presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential downside of 18.86%. GAN has a consensus price target of $27.25, indicating a potential downside of 1.12%. Given GAN’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GAN is more favorable than HealthStream.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HealthStream and GAN’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthStream $254.11 million 3.07 $15.77 million $0.44 56.02 GAN $29.97 million 33.68 $1.79 million N/A N/A

HealthStream has higher revenue and earnings than GAN.

Profitability

This table compares HealthStream and GAN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthStream 6.86% 4.19% 2.94% GAN -24.35% 0.61% 0.46%

Summary

HealthStream beats GAN on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc. provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services. It also provides applications for learning, compensation management, succession planning, competency management, disclosure management, simulation-based education, quality management, and industry training. In addition, the company offers VerityStream, a SaaS-based solution for recruiting, application submission, verification of licensure and other credentials, privileging, appointments by credentialing committees, enrollment, network management, onboarding, and performance evaluation; EchoCredentialing and MSOW platforms that manage medical staff credentialing and privileging processes for hospitals; EchoOneApp, a provider enrollment platform for medical groups; CredentialMyDoc, a SaaS-based solution to credential and enroll providers with payers for reimbursement, and to apply and maintain privileges, primarily in ambulatory care settings; and EchoAccess, a platform to support hospital call centers with physician referral and provider directories functionalities. Further, it provides NurseGrid Mobile, an application for nurses to manage and share their schedules, swap shifts, communicate with one another, and to coordinate work and non-work activities. The company offers its solutions in healthcare industry companies that include private, not-for-profit, and government entities, as well as pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming. The company also offer a range of professional and managed services designed to deploy and provide ongoing operational support for its software systems. It serves regional operators and individual tribal casino operators. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Irvine, California.

