Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Down 16.9%

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s stock price traded down 16.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $12.39. 15,604,510 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 7,025,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.91.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVXL. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Anavex Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.54.

The firm has a market cap of $829.67 million, a PE ratio of -27.53 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.99.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 460.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 10,156 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 863.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

