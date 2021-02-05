ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) was downgraded by BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ANGI. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $14.12. 35,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,315,914. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average is $12.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1,398.40 and a beta of 1.88. ANGI Homeservices has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. ANGI Homeservices’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $121,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 308,606 shares in the company, valued at $3,737,218.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Craig M. Smith sold 371,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $3,873,509.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,180,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,304,321.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 461,753 shares of company stock worth $4,943,790. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the third quarter valued at $8,544,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the third quarter valued at $466,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the third quarter valued at about $471,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the third quarter valued at about $533,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

