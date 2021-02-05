Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Anglo American from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Anglo American stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.55. The stock had a trading volume of 259,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,224. The stock has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.05. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.21.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

