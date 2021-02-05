ankrETH (aEth) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.83 Million

ankrETH (CURRENCY:aEth) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 5th. One ankrETH token can now be purchased for $1,701.61 or 0.04341136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ankrETH has traded 31% higher against the U.S. dollar. ankrETH has a market cap of $49.91 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00064554 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.66 or 0.01210938 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00054261 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,375.58 or 0.06060572 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005971 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00037282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00016411 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00020213 BTC.

About ankrETH

ankrETH (aEth) is a token. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 tokens. ankrETH’s official website is stkr.io . ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ankrETH is medium.com/ankr-network

Buying and Selling ankrETH

ankrETH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ankrETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ankrETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ankrETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

