Ann M. Dennison Sells 2,034 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $287,688.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $142.59. 658,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,938. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.79. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $145.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,103,000 after acquiring an additional 45,412 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter worth about $258,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 6.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 431,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,266,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NDAQ. Loop Capital raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.03.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

