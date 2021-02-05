Anoncoin Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ANC)

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Anoncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0301 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Anoncoin has a market cap of $63,576.67 and $25.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Anoncoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 61.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anoncoin Coin Profile

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Anoncoin Coin Trading

Anoncoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.