ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $384.67

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $384.67 and last traded at $382.68, with a volume of 669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $377.41.

Several equities analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 86.71 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $364.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.52.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total transaction of $2,738,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $5,259,069.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,854 shares of company stock worth $15,450,581. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANSS. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANSS)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

