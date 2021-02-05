Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.67

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.67 and last traded at $4.67, with a volume of 3037 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATRS. TheStreet raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antares Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.15.
The firm has a market cap of $773.36 million, a PE ratio of 76.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.24.
In other Antares Pharma news, CFO Fred M. Powell bought 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $46,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 646,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,425.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $284,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 244,406 shares in the company, valued at $992,288.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Antares Pharma by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Antares Pharma by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Antares Pharma by 445.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 31,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.
About Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS)
Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.
