Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.67

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.67 and last traded at $4.67, with a volume of 3037 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATRS. TheStreet raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antares Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.15.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $773.36 million, a PE ratio of 76.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.24.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Antares Pharma news, CFO Fred M. Powell bought 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $46,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 646,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,425.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $284,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 244,406 shares in the company, valued at $992,288.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Antares Pharma by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Antares Pharma by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Antares Pharma by 445.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 31,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

About Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.