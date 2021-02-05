AON (NYSE:AON) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

AON (NYSE:AON) issued its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AON stock traded up $13.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.22. The stock had a trading volume of 78,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,329. AON has a 1 year low of $143.93 and a 1 year high of $238.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.24. The stock has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AON. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.46.

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $987,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, November 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

