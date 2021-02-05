AON (NYSE:AON) Trading 7.3% Higher on Strong Earnings

Shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $223.40 and last traded at $223.22. 2,111,517 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 1,619,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.10.

The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.07%.

AON announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on AON shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.46.

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $987,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AON. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 193.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,471,000 after acquiring an additional 72,398 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth $1,198,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners lifted its stake in shares of AON by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 72,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.24.

AON Company Profile (NYSE:AON)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

