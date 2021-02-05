Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.22

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.22 and last traded at $41.11, with a volume of 9599 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.30.

AIRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile (NYSE:AIRC)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

