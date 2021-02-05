Apax Global Alpha Limited (APAX.L) (LON:APAX) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $192.98

Shares of Apax Global Alpha Limited (APAX.L) (LON:APAX) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.98 and traded as high as $202.00. Apax Global Alpha Limited (APAX.L) shares last traded at $200.00, with a volume of 525,540 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £987.89 million and a P/E ratio of 10.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 192.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 171.07.

Apax Global Alpha Limited (APAX.L) Company Profile (LON:APAX)

Apax Global Alpha Limited specializes in fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in public, private debt, and equity investments. Under fund of funds, the fund seeks to invest in funds managed by Apax Partners. It avoids investments in third-party funds. It seeks to invest in sectors, such as technology and telecoms, services, healthcare, and consumer.

