Apex Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,271.00 (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded up 98% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. One Apex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apex has a market capitalization of $455,132.57 and $1,271.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Apex has traded 73.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008290 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007121 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00009398 BTC.

Apex Token Profile

Apex uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,390,718 tokens. The official website for Apex is apexnetwork.io . The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Apex

Apex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apex using one of the exchanges listed above.

