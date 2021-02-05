APIX (APIX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $465,394.00

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. APIX has a total market capitalization of $7.05 million and $465,394.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APIX token can currently be bought for $0.0596 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, APIX has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00054617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.31 or 0.00171402 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00067096 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00080541 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00231897 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00045697 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,213,716 tokens. The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform . The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io

Buying and Selling APIX

APIX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

